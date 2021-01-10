Washington Wash Up - What Happens Now The Inauguration Is Over

There's no doubt that all US Presidential Inaugurations are historic moments, but this year the stakes were higher than ever as the ceremony was surrounded by controversy and the National Guard.

To find out exactly what went down in Washington and what happens next The Quicky speaks to a member of the White House press corp who was there, surrounded by 200,000 flags instead of people.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhan Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: The Guardian's Washington DC bureau chief David Smith.

