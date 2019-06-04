Why Models And Actresses Are Using Surrogates

You don't have to be a celebrity to use a surrogate to have a baby.

In fact there's a rise in women choosing to use the services of a surrogate even if there's no medical reason for it. It's called social surrogacy and it means that women don't have to interrupt their career to have children... but does it mean we can really have it all, or are we just giving in to a world that doesn't want to work with women?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest The Guardian reporter Jenny Kleeman. For more info on Jenny's upcoming book release 'Sex Robots & Vegan Meat, The People Changing Birth, Food, Sex & Death For Ever' head to www.jennykleeman.com

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.