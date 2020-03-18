I Have COVID-19 Symptoms, Why Don't They Test Me?

While the government is talking a lot about the number of tests it's been doing on possible COVID19 cases, not everyone is being given the green light to be tested.

Why are some people eligible for testing, when they show no symptoms, yet some people who exhibit many aren't allowed?

In this episode you'll meet Jenny, she had so many of the COVID19 symptoms she was taken to hospital yet still refused a test; and Mamamia podcaster Rachel Corbett tells us about why she had to be tested when she wasn't sick at all.

Dr Brad McKay joins to talk about the latest on testing.

Guests: Jenny, had many COVID19 symptoms; Rachel Corbett, podcaster and tested for COVID19; Dr Brad Mackay, GP.

