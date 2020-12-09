How To Navigate Conspiracy Conversations At Christmas

13 hours ago · 18 minutes

How To Navigate Conspiracy Conversations At Christmas
Many of us will sit down with family and friends this Christmas and find out that during the course of the year, some of them have been influenced by the many conspiracy theories that have been doing the rounds of the internet.

From Trump supporters to anti vaxxers, COVID-19 deniers and 5G haters, The Quicky investigates how we can talk to those close to us without starting World War 3.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: 

How To Navigate Conspiracy Conversations At Christmas

