the quicky

15 hours ago · 15 minutes

Fast Fashion & Flash Sales: The Problem With Black Friday
Is your inbox overflowing with Black Friday offers today?

Have you ever wondered how many of the bargains you've been offered are made by workers who earn a tiny amount of money to work in terrible conditions?

The Quicky looks into how you can be a conscious consumer while still bagging a bargain in the pre Christmas sales.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Jacob Round - Round Sound Music

Guests: Chantelle Mayo; Baptist World Aid Project Manager for Advocacy 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

