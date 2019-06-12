How To Know If You're Suffering from Burnout

Up until 2 weeks ago 'burn-out' from work was considered to be just your poor time management or lifestyle issues - but not anymore.

The World health Organisation has decided to list it as an occupational phenomena caused by chronic stress and something we need to address.

Today we find out how to recognise it, how to deal with it and how to communicate it to your boss.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Burnout Coach LaTanya N. Riggs and Michael Musker from the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute.

