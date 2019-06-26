The Sneaky Trick In The YouTube Algorithm

The algorithm that youtube uses to get you to click more videos and therefore see more ads and so make them more money... is the same algorithm that is radicalising young people.

Today we find out how an innocent search could lead to conspiracy theories, far right beliefs or even terrorist organisations.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Kelly Weil and Trevor Long

