How New Laws Will Help Aussies Die With Dignity

New Voluntary Assisted Dying laws come into effect in Victoria today that will allow terminally ill people to end their suffering on their own terms.

So how does it work? What needs to be done before that little box of medication is delivered to your door?

Today we break down the process of the end of suffering.

Thanks to our special guests Belinda Teh who is currently walking from Melbourne to Perth to raise awareness for Assisted Dying laws in WA... you can follow Belinda's Brave Walk here https://www.facebook.com/BelindasBraveWalk/

