Are Aussie Women Really Drinking More Since COVID19?

the quicky

11 hours ago · 15 minutes

Anecdotally, sure, we're drinking more, aren't we? 

With more time at home, more stress, less certainty, what do the actual statistics say about whether Australian women are drinking more? 

The Quicky investigates. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests: Professor Tanya Chikritzhs, Curtin University's National Drug Research Institute 

CONTACT US

