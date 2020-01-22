How Much It Will Cost You To Reverse Climate Change

After the recent bushfires, Australians are taking climate change more seriously than ever.

What kind of a difference can we make on an individual level? And, how much is it going to cost us to get more carbon neutral?

As Claire discovers today, listen to these tips and you might even find some savings!

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Reece Turner, Director of Harbour Energy; Erin Rhoads, author of Waste Not, David Abbass, United Nations Global Climate Action.

