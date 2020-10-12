A Perfect Score: Does A Year 12 Mark Impact Your Future?

As the class of 2020 sits for their final exams there are some very nervous students and quite concerned parents waiting to see what that final number will be...the number that will see what course they might be able to study at university.

So how much does that number mean? What happens if you don't get the one you thought you would? What if you don't make it through this year at all?

The Quicky speaks to three women who had a different outcome at the end of their studies and how they've used their experiences to get where they are today.

Guests: Jemima Montag, University of Melbourne Science student and Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Gemma Colbran, founder of www.dartbase.net and Geena Dunne, founder of the COVA Project

