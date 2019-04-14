How Game Of Thrones Became The Most Epic Series Of Our Time

Welcome Game of Thrones fans to a very special day... Monday April 15 (for Australians) is the debut of the first episode of the eighth and final series.

But where did all this start? How did this story of kings and queens, of ethically questionable behaviour and dragons cement itself as the epic tale of our time?

Today we speak to a woman who has dedicated herself to the study of the phenomena that is Game of Thrones and why we are so obsessed with who ends up on the iron throne.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Julie Escurignan

