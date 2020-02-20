How Four Lives Were Lost At Dreamworld And What's Changed Since

17 hours ago

How Four Lives Were Lost At Dreamworld And What's Changed Since
In October 2016, four people died while they were meant to be having fun. Cindy Low, Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett and Roozi Araghi were on the Thunder River Rapids Ride at Dreamworld when it malfunctioned and they were killed. 

This week, the coroner handed down his findings at the inquest into their deaths.

Could their deaths have been avoided? What was found? Will theme parks be safer for everyone now? 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Tessa Hardy, Nine News Journalist, Brisbane. 

