How Does COVID-19 Effect Your Body In The Long Term?

Scientists are starting to discover what COVID-19 does to your body.

By doing detailed autopsies on those who've died from the virus, they're finding out which parts of the body it effects the most.

The Quicky goes into the lab.

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Mary Fowkes, MD, Director of Neuropathology and Autopsy, Mount Sinai; Dr Brad McKay, GP.

