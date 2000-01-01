How Do German Police Know Maddie McCann Is Dead?

German Police have announced they have evidence Madeleine McCann is dead. They won't reveal what that evidence is, but it has something to do with a 43 year old convicted sex offender.

Robbyn Swan has been covering this story since the three year old went missing in Portugal in 2007 and she's joining The Quicky to share what she knows.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Robbyn Swan, journalist and author of Looking for Madeleine.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/