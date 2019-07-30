How Did Boris Johnson Become The British PM?

How did the bumbling Brit with his eccentric disheveled appearance and mop of unruly hair become the leader of an entire country?

Today we comb through the life and controversy of Boris Johnson to figure out if he really is the loveable fop we've been made to believe or whether it's all just a cunning cover.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Jacob

Thanks to our special guest ABC Europe Correspondent Linton Besser

