How COVID-19 Has Turned Us All Into Perfect Drug Mules

19 hours ago · 13 minutes

How COVID-19 Has Turned Us All Into Perfect Drug Mules
How often have you accepted a package from the postie without knowing what's inside it? 

For Kelsey, a package she accepted had over a kilo of meth in it and she inadvertently became part of a drug trafficking ring. 

The Quicky is looking at how, without as much flying happening around the world due to COVID-19, drug lords are getting creative... with us. 

If you want to check if your details have been breached, click here https://haveibeenpwned.com/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Kelsey, drug trafficking victiml; Jose L Sousa-Santos, organised crime expert, Massey University

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcas

