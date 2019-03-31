How can an embryo sue an abortion clinic?

21 year old Ryan Magers has made history in the US, taking new laws that consider an embryo to be a person, to sue an abortion clinic over the death of his unborn child, a pregnancy consensually terminated by his then girlfriend.

Today we speak with Reporter Rosemary Westwood and the President of reproduction choice here in Australia Jenny Ejlak to find out what implications this court case may have for women across the world.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest

