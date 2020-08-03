Search

Keep Cups & Disposable Masks: How Zero Wasters Cope With COVID19?

It's rare to go down the street now without seeing a mask tossed as litter on the footpath. 

And, when was the last time you used a recyclable coffee cup at the cafe? 

THE QUICKY looks into what COVID19 means for the environmental Zero Waste movement, which, until the virus, was gaining real traction. 

Show notes: 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Jacob Round 

Guests:  Craig Reucassel, host of Fight for Planet A (ABC TV); Erin Rhoads, author of Waste Not and Waste Not Everyday 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

