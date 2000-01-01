News
"I'm Mad At Everyone" Aussie Under 35's May Never Own A Home

In spite of a global pandemic, Australian property prices continue to rise and rise, which means younger people are increasingly left out of the dream of owning their own house. 

Year after year, it's predicted the bubble will burst. Year after year, it doesn't. 

The Quicky investigates what the future looks like for those who aren't on the property ladder yet. What can possibly change things and make it a more attainable dream once more?

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Acting Executive Producer: Melanie Tait 

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Dr Chris Leishman, University of South Australia

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.