In spite of a global pandemic, Australian property prices continue to rise and rise, which means younger people are increasingly left out of the dream of owning their own house.

Year after year, it's predicted the bubble will burst. Year after year, it doesn't.

The Quicky investigates what the future looks like for those who aren't on the property ladder yet. What can possibly change things and make it a more attainable dream once more?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Acting Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Dr Chris Leishman, University of South Australia

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

