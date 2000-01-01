News
The Quicky

Mamamia Podcasts

One More Head Knock: Why Athletes Are Choosing Mind Over Money

Boyd Cordner is only 29. That's a young age to retire from the only job you've ever had, the job you love.

Boyd was the captain of the Sydney City Roosters Rugby League team when he retired last week - terrified of what another knock to the head might do to his future. 

There's an increasing body of evidence that says knocks to the head while playing sport have some really frightening long term effects on men and women: including dementia, epilepsy and a host of other issues. 

The Quicky investigates. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Acting Executive Producer: Melanie Tait 

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Dr Rowena Mobbs is a neurologist with subspecialty interest in cognitive disturbance, neurodegenerative diseases, traumatic brain injury, encephalitis, and other neuropsychiatric disorders. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.