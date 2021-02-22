Boyd Cordner is only 29. That's a young age to retire from the only job you've ever had, the job you love.

Boyd was the captain of the Sydney City Roosters Rugby League team when he retired last week - terrified of what another knock to the head might do to his future.

There's an increasing body of evidence that says knocks to the head while playing sport have some really frightening long term effects on men and women: including dementia, epilepsy and a host of other issues.

The Quicky investigates.

Dr Rowena Mobbs is a neurologist with subspecialty interest in cognitive disturbance, neurodegenerative diseases, traumatic brain injury, encephalitis, and other neuropsychiatric disorders.

