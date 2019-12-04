'He Didn't Recognise Me': The Reality Of Raising A Satellite Baby

What would you do if you were studying overseas on a limited visa and a scholarship and you fall pregnant... would you allow your in-laws back in your home country raise your child until you're in a position to raise them yourself?

We look at the emergence of Satellite babies, children being raised in a different country to their parents, the cost of living forcing them to make a drastic choice.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest our amazing anonymous Mum and Migration Researcher for the Institute for Culture and Society at Western Sydney University Dr Shanthi Robertson. To read Md FAF's blog about her decision to send her little one overseas, you can check it out here https://frugalasianfinance.com/2017/06/28/sent-our-baby-to-china/

