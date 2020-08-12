Giving Birth In COVID-19 Australia: There's Good News, Too!

What's it like giving birth in Australia during the COVID19 pandemic?

Continuity of care is so important to a woman having a baby. How is it possible when face-to-face care is becoming more and more rare? A woman almost always has to be in a small room for longer than 15 minutes while in labor, so how is the actual birthing process working?



The Quicky decided to find out the new reality of having a baby, particularly in Melbourne while Stage 4 Lockdown is in place.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Professor Hannah Dahlen, Western Sydney University; Rita Salama, new mum in Melbourne; Liz Wilkes, Managing Director My Midwives Victoria

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/



Are you pregnant OR have given birth since March 2020 (during the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia) AND are you willing to share your experience by completing this survey:

https://surveyswesternsydney.au1.qualtrics.com/…/SV_8A1eQ6p…

Hannah Dahlen and her research team are conducting a research project (through Western Sydney University) into women’s experiences of being pregnant, giving birth and parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia. We have already conducted in-depth interviews and we are keen to learn more by releasing this survey. It takes approximately 30 minutes to complete. Follow the link and add your voice to this study OR pass this on through your Facebook networks.

All completed surveys where an email address has been provided will be entered into a raffle where 100 women will receive a $30 voucher