Search

Giving Birth In COVID-19 Australia: There's Good News, Too!

the quicky

20 hours ago · 18 minutes

Giving Birth In COVID-19 Australia: There's Good News, Too!
Back
play Episode

What's it like giving birth in Australia during the COVID19 pandemic? 

Continuity of care is so important to a woman having a baby.  How is it possible when face-to-face care is becoming more and more rare? A woman almost always has to be in a small room for longer than 15 minutes while in labor, so how is the actual birthing process working? 

The Quicky decided to find out the new reality of having a baby, particularly in Melbourne while Stage 4 Lockdown is in place. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Professor Hannah Dahlen, Western Sydney University; Rita Salama, new mum in Melbourne; Liz Wilkes, Managing Director My Midwives Victoria 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Are you pregnant OR have given birth since March 2020 (during the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia) AND are you willing to share your experience by completing this survey:

https://surveyswesternsydney.au1.qualtrics.com/…/SV_8A1eQ6p…

Hannah Dahlen and her research team are conducting a research project (through Western Sydney University) into women’s experiences of being pregnant, giving birth and parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic in Australia. We have already conducted in-depth interviews and we are keen to learn more by releasing this survey. It takes approximately 30 minutes to complete. Follow the link and add your voice to this study OR pass this on through your Facebook networks. 

All completed surveys where an email address has been provided will be entered into a raffle where 100 women will receive a $30 voucher

More Episodes

Giving Birth In COVID-19 Australia: There's Good News, Too!

18 minutes  ·  20 hours ago

Is Donald Trump Trying To Rig The US Election?

16 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Coronavirus Vaccine News: The Good, The Bad And Russia

14 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Have Harry & Meghan Just Repeated Diana's Biggest Mistake?

15 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Why Is Kamala Harris The Good News Story Of The Week?

16 minutes  ·  7 days ago

After The Blast: How Lebanon's History Led To Disaster

17 minutes  ·  12 Aug 2020

Sweden, China & The UK: Who's Handling The Second Wave Best?

21 minutes  ·  11 Aug 2020

Keep Cups & Disposable Masks: How Zero Wasters Cope With COVID19

16 minutes  ·  10 Aug 2020

Could Lisa Cunningham Be The First Aussie Executed In the US?

20 minutes  ·  09 Aug 2020

Can Ellen Degeneres Survive Being Cancelled?

12 minutes  ·  06 Aug 2020

Stories From Inside Melbourne's Stage Four Lockdown

11 minutes  ·  05 Aug 2020

What's It Like To Be Doing Year 12 In A Pandemic Year?

14 minutes  ·  04 Aug 2020

Antibodies, Stigma & Health Problems: Life After COVID19

9 minutes  ·  03 Aug 2020

Abuse, Body-Shaming and Secrets: Inside Gymnastics In Australia

15 minutes  ·  02 Aug 2020

Six Anti-Mask Myths: BUSTED

12 minutes  ·  30 Jul 2020

Chaos, Uncertainty, Comradery: What Life Is Like In The US Right Now

15 minutes  ·  29 Jul 2020

Pubs, Gyms, Lounge-rooms: Where Are You Most At Risk From COVID?

9 minutes  ·  28 Jul 2020

Why Are There Ten Year Olds In Australian Jails?

11 minutes  ·  27 Jul 2020

Why Do Millions Of Fans Still Want To #FreeBritney?

13 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2020

No More 'Lazy' Retail: What Will Shopping Look Like In A Post-COVID World?

12 minutes  ·  23 Jul 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout