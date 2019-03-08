Search

The 'Glee Curse': Why We Turn Tragedy Into Myth

18 hours ago · 13 minutes

The 'Glee Curse': Why We Turn Tragedy Into Myth
It was the upbeat hit television show that made a generation fall in love with singing, but with the disappearance of Naya Rivera, fans are asking: has the 'Glee Curse' struck again? 

It wasn't long before Rivera's tragic accident was being included in a list of other tragedies that have struck the cast, including the premature death of its leading man Corey Monteith. 

The Quicky finds out how and why the cast of Glee has been so beset by tragedy. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dan Barrett, editor of Always Be Watching television newsletter; Amanda Gordon, Psychologist. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

