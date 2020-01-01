Has Jacinda Ardern Changed What It Is To Be A Good Leader?

Jacinda Ardern is equally at home in front of a lectern giving a big speech as she is in her trackies on a Facebook live.

Her navigation of New Zealand's COVID19 Crisis has seen (comparatively) few infections and casualties as a result and 87% of New Zealanders agree they're happy to extend the country's lock down if it means keeping up those statistics.

Ardern's empathy compared to other world leaders seeing this as a battle has been internationally applauded - so does this mean the model for leadership is changing because of her?

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Anke Richter, freelance journalist in New Zealand

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/