Has Jacinda Ardern Changed What It Is To Be A Good Leader?

Jacinda Ardern is equally at home in front of a lectern giving a big speech as she is in her trackies on a Facebook live.
Her navigation of New Zealand's COVID19 Crisis has seen (comparatively) few infections and casualties as a result and 87% of New Zealanders agree they're happy to extend the country's lock down if it means keeping up those statistics.
Ardern's empathy compared to other world leaders seeing this as a battle has been internationally applauded - so does this mean the model for leadership is changing because of her?
Guests: Anke Richter, freelance journalist in New Zealand
