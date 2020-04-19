Search

Has Jacinda Ardern Changed What It Is To Be A Good Leader?

a day ago · 14 minutes

Has Jacinda Ardern Changed What It Is To Be A Good Leader?
Jacinda Ardern is equally at home in front of a lectern giving a big speech as she is in her trackies on a Facebook live. 

Her navigation of New Zealand's COVID19 Crisis has seen (comparatively) few infections and casualties as a result and 87% of New Zealanders agree they're happy to extend the country's lock down if it means keeping up those statistics. 

Ardern's empathy compared to other world leaders seeing this as a battle has been internationally applauded - so does this mean the model for leadership is changing because of her? 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Anke Richter, freelance journalist in New Zealand 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Has Jacinda Ardern Changed What It Is To Be A Good Leader?

