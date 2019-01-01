News
No, Donald Trump hasn't just started WWIII

the quicky

2 days ago · 13 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

After President Trump green lit the assassination of Iran's military leader General Qassam Soleimani, headlines popped up claiming that the US had essentially kicked off events that would lead to another world war.

So is that true? We find out what has happened since the day Soleimani was killed and whether events since then are really ramping up to a declaration of war.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Thanks to our special guest, from the ABC's Planet America John Barron.

Thanks to our special guest, from the ABC's Planet America John Barron.

