It's Really Hard To Catch A Killer, As Gary Jubelin Knows

It's Really Hard To Catch A Killer, As Gary Jubelin Knows
For thirty four years, Gary Jubelin tried to catch murderers. His most famous case has been the disappearance of William Tyrrell, a case still officially unsolved. 

It's gruelling work and just because you've found the killer, doesn't mean you can get them behind bars. 

He shares with The Quicky the fascinating work behind the scenes as a homicide detective. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Gary Jubelin, former homicide detective and author of I Catch Killers

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

