Why Do People Share Nude Selfies?

Why do young people keep getting caught up in nude pic scandals?

We find out why a culture we've created, has led to the constant requests for young women to send naked selfies and what we can do to stop it.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Dr Gail Dines and thank you to the storybooth team who animate real stories like Abigail's... if you want to subscribe to their youtube channel, check them out here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWENB1OaGA9402PKzEVl0ow

To read more about the article we spoke about in this episode you can find it here https://www.mamamia.com.au/nude-photo-australian-schools/

