Fixing The Gender Pay Gap Is Possible: Here's How

the quicky

a day ago · 16 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Federal Government has published a new report into the gender pay gap, and the findings are not good.

Despite decades of effort from many dedicated groups and individuals, it concluded that we could be walking on Mars before women receive equal pay for doing the same work as their male counterparts in Australia.

The Quicky investigates why this serious problem continues to wreak havoc on the workforce, and how we can practically bring about positive change to ensure women take home the money they deserve. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guest:

Dr Ian Watson - Researcher in the Social Policy Research Centre at the University of New South Wales

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

