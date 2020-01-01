"He's Going To Cut Off The Credit Card, He's Going To Stop The Money."

Domestic violence can take all shapes and forms. Perhaps the most difficult type of violence in the home to recognise is financial abuse.

What does financial abuse look like? How do you know if it's happening to you?



'Amy' didn't realise it was happening to her, until it was almost too late.

A must listen episode.

Guests: 'Amy', financial abuse survivor; Bernadette Redford, Financial Counsellor, Salvation Army MoneySmart.

