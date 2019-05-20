How Ordinary People Became Heroes In The London Terror Attack

On June 3 2017 Sara Zelenak and Kirsty Boden were killed by terrorists on London Bridge.

One slip, one decision and just 18 minutes were the difference between life and death for the two Australian women who were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The inquest into that night is unfolding in the UK, today we find out exactly what happened to Sara and Kirsty.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Channel 9 reporter Ebony Cavallaro

