I Can Go To The Pub, Why Can't I Go To The Gym?

the quicky

a day ago · 18 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Today, we get a bunch of our freedoms back. Fifty of us can gather in a pub. We can take a holiday on the coast. We can get our nails done at the salon. 

So, why can't we go to the gym? Why can't we get back to the yoga studio? 

The Quicky finds out. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dr Brad McKay, GP; Barrie Elvish, CEO Fitness Australia; Sam Bailey, Hot Dog Yoga. 

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

