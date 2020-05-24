I Can Go To The Pub, Why Can't I Go To The Gym?

Today, we get a bunch of our freedoms back. Fifty of us can gather in a pub. We can take a holiday on the coast. We can get our nails done at the salon.

So, why can't we go to the gym? Why can't we get back to the yoga studio?

The Quicky finds out.

Guests: Dr Brad McKay, GP; Barrie Elvish, CEO Fitness Australia; Sam Bailey, Hot Dog Yoga.

