I Can Go To The Pub, Why Can't I Go To The Gym?

the quicky

a day ago · 18 minutes

I Can Go To The Pub, Why Can't I Go To The Gym?
Today, we get a bunch of our freedoms back. Fifty of us can gather in a pub. We can take a holiday on the coast. We can get our nails done at the salon. 

So, why can't we go to the gym? Why can't we get back to the yoga studio? 

The Quicky finds out. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dr Brad McKay, GP; Barrie Elvish, CEO Fitness Australia; Sam Bailey, Hot Dog Yoga. 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

