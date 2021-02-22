More and more Australian women are being locked up for even the most minor offences, often before they have gone to trial, and if you're a woman of colour or other minority, your chances of ending up behind bars are even higher.

The Quicky speaks to two experts to find out why past trauma, abuse and violence are strong indicators that a woman may find herself on the wrong side of the law, and why we should invest in helping vulnerable individuals rather than focusing on punishment.

Silke Meyer - Associate Professor in Criminology and the Deputy Director of the Gender and Family Violence Prevention Centre at Monash University

Pauline Wright - Lawyer, President of the NSW Council for Civil Liberties and Past President of the Law Council of Australia

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

