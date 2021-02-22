Low pay, outrageous amounts of paperwork, and non-stop contact from parents and students are just some of the reasons why Aussie teachers are quitting at an alarming rate.

So what would it take to attract and keep our best and brightest teaching the next generation?

The Quicky speaks to the President of a teachers union, and a current high school teacher who is on the verge of resigning to find out why so many educations are being pushed to the limit, and what we can do to help them continue doing the job they love.

