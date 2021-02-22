One In Ten Women Have Endometriosis: Here's What You Need To Know

March is Endometriosis Awareness Month, and despite nearly one million Aussie women suffering from this chronic condition, many of us still know very little about it.

That includes doctors, who continue to investigate the causes and potential cures for the illness more than 3,000 years after it was first identified in Ancient Egypt.

The Quicky speaks to several women and experts who suffer from Endo themselves to find out what we should all know about this very common but rarely understood disease.

Guests:

Isabella Gosling - Secretary of QENDO who lives with Endometriosis

Leigh Campbell - Host of You Beauty, This Glorious Mess Little Kids, and Executive Editor at Mamamia who lives with Endometriosis

Dr Janine Manwaring - Gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon with interests in endometriosis and pelvic pain at Jean Hailes East Melbourne clinic

Kristel, Emmeline and Charlotte - both live with Endometriosis

