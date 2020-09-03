How COVID-19 Is Feeding Eating Disorders

It's been well documented that the global COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns associated with stopping its spread has effected the mental health of humans across the globe.

But while stress, anxiety and depression have been making headlines, there's another mental illness that is also silently experiencing a surge during this time... eating disorders.

The Quicky investigates.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Bookers: Melanie Tait and Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Amelia Trinick, Butterfly Foundation National Helpline Supervisor and Eating Disorder Counsellor: Jo Cook, Director of TRED (Tasmanian Recovery from Eating Disorders)

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.