We often hear news stories about new research that suggests younger Aussies are choosing to drink less than those in older age groups, but is that true and if so, why?

It's easy to assume that lowering your consumption of alcohol can only be a good thing for your health, but might there also be some benefits to a moderate amount of drinking?

The Quicky speaks to a young, former drinker and an alcohol policy researcher to separate fact from fiction about just how much booze we are really drinking, and how bad or not it is for our overall wellbeing.

