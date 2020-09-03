The Australians Who Died On September 11

It's been nineteen years since one of the most cataclysmic times in our recent history: September 11 and the crashing of planes into the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.

On that day, 2977 people died. Among them, 10 Australians.

Alexander Downer was the foreign minister of Australia at the time, and he coordinated our response.

He joins Claire Murphy on The Quicky to talk about that fateful time.

Guests: The Hon. Alexander Downer, former Foreign Minister of Australia.

