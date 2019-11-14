Don't Worry Timm, The 'Single Positivity Movement' Is Redefining Dating.

Last night we watched Timm's heart break on national television as The Bachelorette's Angie Kent whisked Carlin off into the sunset for their happily ever after.

But if you ask those who consider themselves part of the Single Positivity Movement, Timm is the real winner here.

Today we're going to look into the sudden surprising rise of this moment, and dig into the figures that we're actually happier and healthier without a partner.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests:

Psychologist Dr Jenny Taitz author of 'How to to single and happy.'https://drjennytaitz.com/books/

The Guardian journalist Lizzie Cernik https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2019/nov/06/consciously-uncoupled-the-joy-of-self-partnership

