We know that domestic and family violence is serious problem in Australia as everyday new and shocking statistics make the headlines, but what we hear less about are the many good people who work tirelessly to help victims escape, survive and thrive.

The Quicky speaks to three domestic and family violence frontline workers to find out exactly what it's like to work face-to-face with survivors and their families, and what you can do to support them.

Betty Taylor - Managing Director of the Red Rose Foundation, and sits on the Expert Advisory Panel of the Australian Institute for Strangulation Protection

Ian Ugarte - Founder of the Australian Housing Initiative, qualified tradie, educator, full-time property investor, advisor and housing affordability advocate

Nicolle Edwards - Founder and Director of RizeUp, a charity that provides practical support to families fleeing domestic violence

This episode deals with family and domestic violence, and suicide. If you need help please call 1800 RESPECT.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

