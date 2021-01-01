Designer Dog Theft: Thousands Of Dollars Tied Up Outside A Shop

As we remain on home turf for the foreseeable future, the idea of owning a pet has never been more attractive, but the theft of two of Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs has made many of us afraid for the safety of our beloved fur babies.

Sadly this is a global problem that is on the rise in Australia, as more unscrupulous people try to sell stolen dogs online in a bid to make a quick buck.

The Quicky speaks to a canine expert to find out what you can do to protect your pooch, and what you should know before you bring one home.

