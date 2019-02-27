Does the Australian Liberal Party have a women problem?

We keep hearing how there's not enough of them, they they're far outnumbered by their male counterparts but why? And why do so many talented Liberal women seem to be leaving the party right now?

ABC's Political writer and commentator Annabel Crabb takes us through the Liberal philosophy of merit over quotas and the treatment of arguably one of Australia's most accomplished female politicians Julie Bishop.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest ABC political writer and commentator Annabel Crabb. Julie Bishop declined an interview for this story.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.