Do Women Still Need To Worry About Toxic Shock Syndrome?

Warnings about it are written on the little leaflet inside every box, it's something we've been told could happen if you leave one in too long... that tampons can cause toxic shock syndrome.

It was a real fear in the 1980's and 90's but in 2019 do we still need to be as concerned about tampon users coming down with TSS?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Medical Director of Family Planning NSW Dr Deborah Bateson

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner. The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily. Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app. Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

Be part of our big annual podcast survey - https://surveys.globaltestmarket.com/survey/selfserve/1aab/13100768/13100768_CS