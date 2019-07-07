Do Harry & Meghan Owe Us Their Most Private Moments?

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are determined to bring up their child as "normal" as possible but if the people pay for your lifestyle, do you owe them some of your child's privacy in return?

Today we look into royal christenings of the past and how little Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor has again brought up the debate of how much the people own the royal family.

If you want to see the cut pics of Archie, you can find them here https://www.mamamia.com.au/royal-christening-photos-archie/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Mamamia's own Holly Wainright

