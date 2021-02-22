Australia's closed international borders has been frustrating for many of us to say the least, but for some Aussies the price of 'Fortress Australia' has now become too high, leaving them with no choice but to exit the country for good.

Many of these people are highly skilled migrants, who came here for a better life and brought with them a wealth of experience and expertise that will be hard to replace, and have a serious impact on our economy.

The Quicky speaks to one such person who has returned with her family to France, and a financial journalist to find out why so many immigrants are waving goodbye to Australia, and what impact this 'brain drain' will have on those of us who are left behind.

