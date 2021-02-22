Are We Really Still Talking About Diets?

11 hours ago

Are We Really Still Talking About Diets?
There hasn't been a period in history where women's bodies haven't been under scrutiny, but with our advanced scientific and medical knowledge you would think fad diets would be a thing of the past.

The Quicky investigates why we are still willing to put our health and money on the line to try the latest craze, and whether a balanced diet and regular exercise really is the best option.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Professor Louise Burke - Chair of Sports Nutrition at the Mary Mackillop Institute for Health Research in the Exercise and Nutrition Research Program at the Australian Catholic University

Melanie McGrice - Accredited Practising Dietitian and Spokesperson for Dietitians Australia

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Are We Really Still Talking About Diets?

