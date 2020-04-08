5G, Bill Gates And Vaccines: Debunking COVID 19 Conspiracy Theories

You've seen them: floating around on your friend's facebook page, popping up in your Twitter feed, maybe they've even made an appearance during a video call with your sister in law. COVID19 conspiracies. 

As people try to make sense of what's happening to our world at the moment, people who need answers (or want to sell you something) are coming up with all types of conspiracies. 

The Quicky is determined to find out what the science actually says. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dr Darren Saunders, Assistant Professor, Medical Sciences at the University of New South Wales 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

